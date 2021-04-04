Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 392.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $623,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

