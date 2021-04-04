Citigroup Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 574,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

