Citigroup Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DCOM opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

