Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,723. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

