Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

