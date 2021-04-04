CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.94 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,934.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

