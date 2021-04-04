Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CHD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 1,753,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

