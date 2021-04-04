Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,061.53

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $263,061.53 and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.