Chromia Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $157.00 million and approximately $74.90 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

