China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ZNH stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

