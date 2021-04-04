Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “
CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.
opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimerix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimerix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
