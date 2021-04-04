Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Chimerix stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

