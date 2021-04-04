Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.