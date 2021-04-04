Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

