Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $28,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $12,621,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $11,934,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

