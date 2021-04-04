Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.02 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.