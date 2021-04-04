Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of CFR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

