Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.04 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Ryder System worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 52.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryder System by 266.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 84,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of R opened at $76.91 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

