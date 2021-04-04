Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,768 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

