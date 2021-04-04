Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,976 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $28,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Balchem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Balchem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Balchem by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

BCPC opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

