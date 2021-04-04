Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Hillenbrand worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.