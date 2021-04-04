Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

