Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 89,882 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 829.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.