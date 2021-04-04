Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at $713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

