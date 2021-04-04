Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.27 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

DHI opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

