Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.94 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

