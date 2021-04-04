Cetera Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

EDV stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

