Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,804,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $87.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

