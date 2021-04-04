Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,033 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 431.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $42.77 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

