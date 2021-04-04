Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 11.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $26.77 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

