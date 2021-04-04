Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $661,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.