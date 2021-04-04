Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 57,772 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $28.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.