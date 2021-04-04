Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

