Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.