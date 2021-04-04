Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $632,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,096,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

