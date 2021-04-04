Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

