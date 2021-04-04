Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.39. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,484. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

