Catex Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,691.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.77 million and $9,691.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

