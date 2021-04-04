Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 30,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

