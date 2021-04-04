Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $10.01 million and $104,772.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.