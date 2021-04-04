Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $16.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514 in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.