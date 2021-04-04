Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.