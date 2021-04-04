Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

