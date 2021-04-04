Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,647 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,091,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,452,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,158,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

