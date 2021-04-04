Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

