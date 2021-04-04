Captrust Financial Advisors Has $322,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 393,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,175,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

