Captrust Financial Advisors Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,091,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $132,452,000. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362 in the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

