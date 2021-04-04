Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NICE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NICE by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $225.54 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

