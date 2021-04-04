Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,522 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.