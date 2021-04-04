Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

